Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers expects full-back Ricardo Pereira to overcome a minor calf problem in time to face West Brom.

West Brom loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles has returned to training this week following an ankle injury.

Kyle Bartley has recovered from a calf strain and is also likely to be part of the matchday squad.

The Foxes reach their first FA Cup final since 52 years

Head-to-head

All eight of Albion's Premier League points in this fixture have been earned away (W2, D2).

However, the Foxes are winless in nine home games against West Brom in all competitions.

Leicester won the reverse fixture 3-0 at The Hawthorns and could complete a top-flight double over West Brom for the first time since 1938.

Leicester City

Brendan Rodgers has won three of his four Premier League home matches as a manager against the Baggies.

Kelechi Iheanacho is now Leicester's leading goalscorer in all competitions in 2020-21 with 15 goals, one ahead of Jamie Vardy.

Seven of their nine league defeats this season have been at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester could lose three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since February 2019.

West Bromwich Albion

They could win three successive Premier League matches for the first time since a club record run of four in November 2012.

West Brom have 24 points after 31 matches. The only team to have fewer points in a top-flight season and avoid relegation was Fulham in 2008.

The Baggies have scored eight goals in their last two Premier League fixtures. They had netted 10 goals in their first 16 league matches under Sam Allardyce.

Matheus Pereira and Callum Robinson both have a chance of becoming the first West Brom player to score in three consecutive Premier League matches since Salomon Rondon in 2016.