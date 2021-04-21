Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion

TEAM NEWS
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers expects full-back Ricardo Pereira to overcome a minor calf problem in time to face West Brom.
Long-term absentees James Justin, Harvey Barnes and Wes Morgan miss out again.
West Brom loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles has returned to training this week following an ankle injury.
Kyle Bartley has recovered from a calf strain and is also likely to be part of the matchday squad.
- The Foxes reach their first FA Cup final since 52 years
- Man charged after Romaine Sawyers was racially abused
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Leicester won the reverse fixture 3-0 at The Hawthorns and could complete a top-flight double over West Brom for the first time since 1938.
- However, the Foxes are winless in nine home games against West Brom in all competitions.
- All eight of Albion's Premier League points in this fixture have been earned away (W2, D2).
Leicester City
- Leicester could lose three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since February 2019.
- Seven of their nine league defeats this season have been at the King Power Stadium.
- Kelechi Iheanacho is now Leicester's leading goalscorer in all competitions in 2020-21 with 15 goals, one ahead of Jamie Vardy.
- Brendan Rodgers has won three of his four Premier League home matches as a manager against the Baggies.
West Bromwich Albion
- They could win three successive Premier League matches for the first time since a club record run of four in November 2012.
- West Brom have 24 points after 31 matches. The only team to have fewer points in a top-flight season and avoid relegation was Fulham in 2008.
- The Baggies have scored eight goals in their last two Premier League fixtures. They had netted 10 goals in their first 16 league matches under Sam Allardyce.
- Matheus Pereira and Callum Robinson both have a chance of becoming the first West Brom player to score in three consecutive Premier League matches since Salomon Rondon in 2016.
- Allardyce has won only one of his six Premier League fixtures as a manager against Brendan Rodgers.