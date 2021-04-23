Manchester City have won the competition seven times, Tottenham have won it four times

As Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur prepare to meet in Sunday's Carabao Cup final, we're asking: Who has managed to get their name on the scoresheet in previous years?

A small number of lucky fans will witness the final at Wembley and find out whether City can add an eighth cup final victory to their tally, or if Spurs can claim their first bit of silverware since 2008.

City have won the competition more than any other side - so it's safe to assume there will be a few blue shirts in this quiz.

So can you name every player to score in the League Cup final since 2010? We've not included players who have only scored in penalty shootouts, but everyone else is there. Good luck!