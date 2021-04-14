Chelsea and Scotland's Erin Cuthbert targets 'once in a lifetime' quadruple

Erin Cuthbert is eyeing a "fairytale" end to the season by following English league, cup and Champions League trophy wins with Olympic selection.

The 22-year-old Scotland winger hopes that helping Chelsea complete a treble will ensure she fulfils her "dream" of playing for Great Britain in Tokyo.

Cuthbert was at Hampden as North Korea beat Colombia in their opening match of the 2012 London Olympics.

"I never thought I would have the opportunity to be selected," she said.

"I know it would be an amazing journey and experience, but at the same time, I am focused on Chelsea and I want to win the league, I want to win the FA Cup and I want to win the Champions League."

Chelsea host London City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday then Manchester City in the league on Wednesday before travelling to face Bayern Munich in the first leg of the European semi-final on Sunday 25 April.

"It is a little bit of a fairytale," Cuthbert told BBC Scotland. "I am living the dream without a doubt.

"If I look back at where my targets were at the start of the year, I think everything's ticked off to date. It is all going well, but there's a really crucial couple of weeks that are going to define our season."

Cuthbert was in the Chelsea side beaten by Lyon in the Champions League semi-final two years ago.

"When I was at Rangers and then Glasgow City, I didn't even imagine myself going to Chelsea," she said. "Now I'm here, I've experienced the heartache of being so close and not reaching the final, so I know what it feels like. I'll remember that and I don't want to experience that again."

One disappointment for Cuthbert this season is Scotland's failure to reach the Euro 2022 finals, the pain of which was brought home by Northern Ireland's qualification this week.

"My dad is Northern Irish, so he is a little bit happy," she said. "I'm delighted for them, it's an incredible achievement, but it is gut wrenching that we had such a good team and we are not going to be at the tournament. I'm jealous.

"We have not had a debrief. I can't put my finger on it, but there were a catalogue of things - we dominated games against Portugal and Finland but just couldn't score and we have to put that right."