The second tier Cymru North and South leagues will start on 24 July

The 2021-22 domestic football season in Wales will start earlier than normal in July.

The Football Association of Wales' (FAW's) National Leagues Board have confirmed the dates for competitions.

Nathaniel MG Cup first round ties will take place on 24 July with the second tier Cymru North and South leagues starting a week later.

The restructured tier three Ardal Leagues and the FAW Reserve Leagues will begin on 31 July.

The FAW's decision to start earlier has been taken following guidance that has been issued in the Welsh Government Coronavirus Control Plan.

The FAW wanted to maximise the playing opportunities where possible in the 2021-22 season, whilst taking into account the possible threat of further interruptions to competitions, because of the pandemic.

The Cymru Premier is among the competitions that are not due to start earlier while the Women's Tier One is scheduled to begin on the first weekend of September.

The FAW believes there would be sufficient time to complete these competitions even taking into consideration the threat of any further interruptions.