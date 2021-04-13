Elliott Durrell: Attacking midfielder departs Wrexham
Wrexham attacking midfielder Elliott Durrell has left the National League club by mutual agreement.
The 31-year-old's departure follows discussions with manager Dean Keates
The former Macclesfield Town player was in his second spell with the north Wales club after returning in August 2020 and he scored two goals in 28 appearances this season.
"Wrexham AFC would like to thank Elliott for his efforts this season," the club said in a statement.