The FA Women's Super League
West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women18:00Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women
Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium

West Ham United v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1916216085250
2Man City Women19153158114748
3Arsenal Women18122457144338
4Man Utd Women19122537191838
5Everton Women1994638261231
6Brighton Women197391635-1924
7Reading Women194872133-1220
8Tottenham Women1945101635-1917
9B'ham City Women1834111337-2413
10West Ham Women1733112136-1512
11Bristol City Women1925121566-5111
12Aston Villa Women1731131244-3210
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport