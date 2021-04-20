West Ham United v Aston Villa

West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women18:00Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea Women
|19
|16
|2
|1
|60
|8
|52
|50
|2
|Man City Women
|19
|15
|3
|1
|58
|11
|47
|48
|3
|Arsenal Women
|18
|12
|2
|4
|57
|14
|43
|38
|4
|Man Utd Women
|19
|12
|2
|5
|37
|19
|18
|38
|5
|Everton Women
|19
|9
|4
|6
|38
|26
|12
|31
|6
|Brighton Women
|19
|7
|3
|9
|16
|35
|-19
|24
|7
|Reading Women
|19
|4
|8
|7
|21
|33
|-12
|20
|8
|Tottenham Women
|19
|4
|5
|10
|16
|35
|-19
|17
|9
|B'ham City Women
|18
|3
|4
|11
|13
|37
|-24
|13
|10
|West Ham Women
|17
|3
|3
|11
|21
|36
|-15
|12
|11
|Bristol City Women
|19
|2
|5
|12
|15
|66
|-51
|11
|12
|Aston Villa Women
|17
|3
|1
|13
|12
|44
|-32
|10
