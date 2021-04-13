Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Dean Holden worked as assistant at Oldham, Walsall and Bristol City - where he later also became manager

Former Bristol City boss Dean Holden has joined Stoke City as assistant manager to Michael O'Neill.

The 41-year-old, who was sacked by the Robins in February after nine months, joins up with the Championship side and former Northern Ireland boss O'Neill.

He replaces Billy McKinlay, 51, who left Stoke by mutual consent on Monday.

Holden was assistant boss at Oldham and Walsall in addition to Bristol City before taking over from Lee Johnson on an initial interim basis last July.

"I have no doubts that Dean will be an excellent appointment," O'Neill said.

"He knows the Championship well from his time in charge of Bristol City and he's an outstanding young coach with an excellent track record in developing younger players.

"I feel that is going to be very important to us when you take into account the number of young players we have in our team and around the first-team squad."

The son of former Latics and Manchester City winger Rick Holden, Dean was a defender at Bolton, Oldham and Peterborough amongst other clubs, making more than 400 career appearances.