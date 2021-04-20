Aston Villa v Manchester City

TEAM NEWS
Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith has no fresh injury concerns for Wednesday's game.
Captain Jack Grealish remains out with a shin problem, while Wesley is not ready to make his comeback after more than 15 months out.
Manchester City are without midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, who suffered an injury to his right foot and ankle during Saturday's FA Cup semi-final.
Sergio Aguero has missed three games with an unspecified issue.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Aston Villa have lost 11 of the past 13 Premier League meetings, with their only victory during this period coming in September 2013.
- Manchester City have won their four most recent league games against Villa by an aggregate score of 15-1.
Aston Villa
- Dean Smith's side have lost half of their 16 league fixtures in 2021 and only won once in the last six attempts.
- Villa have lost eight of their past 10 league games against the league leaders. The exceptions were a 1-0 win against Chelsea in 2014 and a goalless draw with Manchester City in 2015.
- They have earned 24 points in away games this season, compared to 20 at home. Villa haven't ended a top-flight season with fewer points at home than away since 2012-13.
- Emiliano Martinez still needs one clean sheet to match Brad Friedel's Villa Premier League record of 15 in a season, set in 2009-10.
- Ollie Watkins could score in three consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time.
Manchester City
- They are aiming for a 10th successive Premier League away victory. It would make them the first team to achieve the feat more than once, having won 11 in a row between May-December 2017.
- City are on a club record run of 16 consecutive away victories in all competitions and are unbeaten in 19 on the road.
- They lost their previous league match, against Leeds, but haven't suffered consecutive defeats since December 2018.
- Manchester City require 11 points from their final six matches to guarantee a fifth Premier League title.
- City have won 14 successive Premier League fixtures on Wednesdays, the best run on a specific day other than Saturday in the competition's history.
- Sergio Agüero has scored 10 goals in his past six starts against Aston Villa in all competitions, including a hat-trick in a 6-1 victory last season.