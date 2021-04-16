Last updated on .From the section Irish

Stunning Burns pass leads to McGonigle goal

Crusaders boosted their hopes of securing European football for next season as they came from a goal behind to hammer Glenavon 6-1 at Seaview.

Matthew Fitzpatrick fired Glenavon into a 10th-minute lead with a well-struck half-volley.

Philip Lowry levelled 10 minutes later before Paul Heatley turned the game on its head with a cool finish.

Ross Clarke, Heatley and Jamie McGonigle (2) all scored second-half goals to complete the rout.

Stephen Baxter's side move above Cliftonville into fifth place on goal difference with their north Belfast rivals set to play one of their two games in hand away at Portadown on Saturday evening.

Glenavon, on the other hand, failed to narrow the gap on Cliftonville with defeat leaving Gary Hamilton's side four points adrift of the top six.

While Crusaders made a bright start with Adam Lecky seeing his early penalty appeal waved away, it was the visitors who struck first.

From a long Andrew Doyle throw-in, Daniel Purkis spun away from his man and drilled a cross into Gregory Moorhouse. Billy Joe Burns got his toe to the ball, but it fell to Fitzpatrick, who hammered his half-volley past Sean O'Neill.

To their credit, Crusaders responded strongly and were level within 10 minutes of Fitzpatrick's opener thanks to a slick piece of play from Gary Thompson.

The midfielder allowed Jarlath O'Rourke's pass to run across his body before he dropped his right shoulder to ghost past Peter Campbell. Thompson then fed Lowry, who calmly slotted his shot low to Craig Hyland's right to restore parity.

Paul Heatley fires Crusaders into a 2-1 lead

The home side's second goal also involved a subtle drop of the right shoulder, only this time it was Heatley, who used his low centre of gravity to round Hyland and fire home after Jordan Forsythe's measured through ball.

Heatley succeeded where Jamie McGonigle had failed a few minutes earlier as the striker dragged his shot wide after Lecky's flick-on.

While Crusaders' first two goals were born out of class and composure, there was more than a touch of fortune to the third.

Having picked up possession on the edge of the area, Clarke looked to find Heatley at the far post, only for his cross to sail over Hyland's head and into the corner of the net.

Despite establishing a two-goal cushion, Crusaders were far from done as Heatley rounded Hyland to add a fourth after being picked out by Clarke.

Jamie McGonigle scores the pick of the goals

With 15 minutes remaining, McGonigle atoned for his first-half miss when he applied the finishing touch to another impressive move that involved a stunning pass from Burns.

The full-back's diagonal ball found Heatley, and while the forward's effort looked to be heading over the line for his hat-trick, McGonigle made sure with a point-blank header.

McGonigle rounded off an immensely satisfying night for Crusaders when he curled a beautiful strike beyond Hyland to complete Glenavon's misery, although Heatley missed a golden chance to complete his hat-trick when he fired wide after beating Hyland to the ball.