Chelsea reach Champions League semi-finals

Chelsea reached the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2014 with a 2-1 aggregate win over Porto.

Thomas Tuchel's men laid the groundwork with a 2-0 win in the first leg.

They were in control in the second leg but endured a nervy final few seconds when Mehdi Taremi scored a stunning overhead kick in injury time.

But despite the 1-0 defeat on the night, Chelsea are through to a meeting with either Liverpool or Real Madrid.