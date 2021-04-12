Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Partick Thistle maintained their Scottish League One title hopes with a 2-0 victory over Clyde at Firhill.

Zak Rudden's double puts Ian McCall's men four points behind leaders Falkirk with six games left, and just one behind second-place Cove Rangers.

Airdrieonians remain just one point behind Thistle after beating bottom side Forfar Athletic 3-1.

Late goals from Calum Gallagher and Kyle Connell sealed victory for Ian Murray's men.

They move up to fourth place to occupy the final play-off berth, but have played a game more than the teams around them, while Forfar are still five adrift at the foot of the table.

Meanwhile, Queen's Park moved a step closer to the League Two title with a routine 1-0 win over Annan Athletic, thanks to Simon Murray's goal.

Second-place Edinburgh City maintained the 12-point gap to the league leaders with a 2-1 win against bottom side Brechin City.

The win moves Gary Naysmith's side three points clear in second place after Stirling Albion were beaten 1-0 by Stranraer, who are now just three points behind Elgin City in the final play-off berth.

Elgin were beaten 2-0 at Ochilview as Stenhousemuir ensured they can still make a late charge for a play-off spot.

Elsewhere, Albion Rovers and Cowdenbeath played out a goalless draw at Cliftonhill to stay in seventh and eighth respectively.