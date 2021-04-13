Last updated on .From the section Irish

Salley strike sees the Ports past the Swifts

Portadown consolidated their 10th position in the Premiership with a 1-0 win over basement club Dungannon Swifts at Shamrock Park.

Adam Salley netted the winner shortly after the break with a curling effort into the top right hand corner from 20 yards out.

Salley picked up Ben Tilney's pass before delivering the clinical finish.

Lee Bonis was twice denied by Swifts keeper Roy Carroll in the first half as Portadown created the better chances.

Carroll stretched low to his right to make a spectacular save from Bonis and then turned the same player's side-footed effort round the post.

Also before the break, Caolin Coyle cleared Salley's shot off the line.

After the resumption, Conaty fired the ball across goal but there was no Portadown player to turn it in from close range.

Portadown have now beaten Dungannon three times this season, with the sides set to meet again post-split.