Furness played on briefly after suffering her injury but had to come off

Northern Ireland's Rachel Furness will miss Tuesday night's Euro 2022 play-off second leg against Ukraine in Belfast with a broken ankle.

The Liverpool attacker suffered the injury in Friday's first-leg in Ukraine, where she scored the opening goal in her side's 2-1 victory.

She was forced to come off before half time and it has since been confirmed that her ankle is broken.

Northern Ireland women are bidding to qualify for a major tournament the first time in their history.

The play-off second leg is live on BBC2 NI, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and Red Button.