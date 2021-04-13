Euro 2022 play-off: Northern Ireland's Rachel Furness out of Ukraine game with broken ankle
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Northern Ireland's Rachel Furness will miss Tuesday night's Euro 2022 play-off second leg against Ukraine in Belfast with a broken ankle.
The Liverpool attacker suffered the injury in Friday's first-leg in Ukraine, where she scored the opening goal in her side's 2-1 victory.
She was forced to come off before half time and it has since been confirmed that her ankle is broken.
Northern Ireland women are bidding to qualify for a major tournament the first time in their history.
The play-off second leg is live on BBC2 NI, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and Red Button.