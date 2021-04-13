Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Paul Sheerin (left) led Aberdeen's interim management team

New Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass says he expects to see "a bit of difference in the team" as he prepares to take charge of his first match for the club.

Glass was appointed as Derek McInnes' replacement last month, but took up the role on Tuesday following a period of quarantine after arriving from America.

Aberdeen host Livingston on Saturday in the last-16 of the Scottish Cup.

"It's a great position, sitting in the latter rounds of the cup," Glass said.

"It is a great challenge, that's why we are here, to push the club on.

"I think you will see a little bit of difference in the team on Saturday and I am hopeful the results will bear fruit."

A 1-0 win against St Johnstone in the Premiership on Saturday means Aberdeen are four points behind Hibernian in third with four games remaining, after Jack Ross' side were beaten by Rangers.

Victory against Livingston would set up a Scottish Cup quarter-final with either Forfar Athletic or Dundee United, with Glass emphasising there is still "plenty to play for on all fronts".

Paul Sheerin led the interim management team for three games after McInnes' departure, overseeing 1-0 wins against Dumbarton and St Johnstone.

"I think it is important that we don't come in and try to reinvent the wheel," Glass, who watched training and games while in quarantine, added on RedTV.

"Paul has put some fresh ideas into them, we have discussed bits and pieces, not the real strategy as such but he knows what the club's strategy is so that's important.

"We can put ideas in their head, a few pictures in their head, what we have seen against Livingston, things we expect, principles that will hopefully be here for years to come."