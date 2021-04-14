Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Sportscene will show two live Scottish Cup last-16 ties this weekend, as the competition hots up.

League 1 strugglers Forfar Athletic will host Dundee United on Friday from 19:30 BST, and bottom tier Stranraer welcome Hibernian on Sunday from 12:00.

Friday's game will be on BBC Scotland, and Sunday's on BBC One Scotland.

There will be highlights on Saturday (22:30) on BBC One Scotland and Sunday (19:15) on BBC Scotland, with the latter repeated later on BBC One.

Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland will cover all the action, and you can listen to Off the Ball with Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan from 11:30 on Saturday and 12:00 on Sunday.

There will also be live coverage and analysis of everything that's going on the BBC Sport website and app.