Jamie Fullarton has been an under-23 coach at Bolton, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace

Walsall have named former Notts County and FC Halifax Town manager Jamie Fullarton as their technical director.

The 46-year-old will oversee the football department at the League Two side and lead recruitment of "key personnel" along with the club's board.

Fullarton was most recently at Crystal Palace, where he was responsible for finding potential signings aged 17-22.

"The role is to create continuity and consistency for the club in an industry that is very volatile," he said. external-link

"Ultimately, I am there to provide support for the head coach [Brian Dutton] in all aspects, in whatever shape or form, to help him and the team be successful short term, every Saturday, whilst helping the club build an infrastructure that enables continued success and provides alignment throughout the football department."

Fullarton spent just 70 days at Notts County in his first managerial role, in 2016, before a 17-month stint in charge of Halifax that ended in July 2019.

Walsall are 20th in the fourth tier, nine points above the relegation zone, with Dutton having been head coach since Darrell Clarke left in February.