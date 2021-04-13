Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jude Bellingham has played 61 minutes for the full England team so far

Borussia Dortmund are "very proud to have such a good player" in England's Jude Bellingham, says boss Edin Terzic.

Bellingham, 17, scored his first Bundesliga goal on Saturday, and has broken into the England squad this season after a £20m move to Dortmund from Birmingham City in the summer.

The midfielder has scored two goals and assisted four in 38 games for the German side this season.

"We're not really surprised by him," said Terzic.

Terzic, who will be replaced by Borussia Monchengladbach boss Marco Rose next season, added: "Straight away, with all the problems and issues living abroad without his family, he always performed very well.

"His work rate in training… from the first one you could see he was ready. We're a bit surprised he plays like this every three days at this level.

"He's young, a big talent, a great player. We know young men will have ups and downs. He's not had many downs but we're there if that happens."

Bellingham, who had a tour of Manchester United's training ground before opting to move to Dortmund, made his England debut off the bench in the friendly win over Republic of Ireland in November, before impressing as a half-time substitute coming on at half-time in the recent 2022 World Cup qualifying win over San Marino.

Dortmund will attempt to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit at home to Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

England forward Jadon Sancho is not yet ready to feature despite returning to training over the weekend.

Terzic said "I don't feel anything" about the continued speculation regarding striker Erling Braut Haaland's future at the club.

The Norway striker has been linked with a move to clubs across Europe, including City and Real Madrid, after scoring 33 goals in 34 games for Dortmund this season.

The 20-year-old has not scored in three games since March's international break but Terzic said he is a "key player" even if he is not scoring.

"We didn't discuss it. He was happy to return to us, see all the faces," Terzic said.