Webb officiated at two men's World Cups and Steinhaus three Women's World Cups

Former Premier League referee Howard Webb and leading German official Bibiana Steinhaus have married.

Webb, 49, officiated in the Premier League from 2003 to 2014 and took charge of the 2010 World Cup final.

Steinhaus, now known as Steinhaus-Webb, became the first woman to referee in one of Europe's top leagues when she took charge in the Bundesliga in 2017.

She retired last year but is still active as a video assistant referee (VAR) in the German top flight.

The pair, who have both worked as police officers, married last month.

There were no guests or witnesses at the ceremony because of coronavirus regulations