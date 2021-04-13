Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Stephen Welsh (right) was already contracted until summer 2023

Celtic centre-back Stephen Welsh has signed a new four-year contract with the Scottish Premiership club.

The 21-year-old, who made his first-team debut in February 2020 and is a Scotland Under-19 international, has made 16 appearances this season.

Welsh is a product of Celtic's youth academy and his new deal extends the length of his contract by two years until summer 2025.

All but one of his appearances this season have been in the starting XI.

He first featured in October and has started Celtic's latest seven games under caretaker manager John Kennedy.