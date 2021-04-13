Celtic's Leo Hjelde tipped as 'next Van Dijk' as Leeds United interest is revealed
Defender Leo Hjelde has been tipped as "the next Virgil van Dijk" by Ross County manager John Hughes.
The 17-year-old has played nine times for County since joining on loan from Celtic in January, having signed a new contract with the Glasgow club.
And Hughes thinks the Norwegian has the talent to match Dutchman Van Dijk, who had a stint with Celtic before moving to Southampton and then Liverpool.
"Leo is going to be the next Van Dijk - trust me on that," he said.
"The quality he has shown, the physical challenge, playing real men's football and standing up to it - it's been a wonderful experience for Leo.
"Before he came, Leeds United were after him. I think he had to sign an extension to his contract for the loan to go through."
Hughes acknowledges Hjelde has made some mistakes and "has got a lot to learn" but had been "absolutely fantastic" considering he was a teenager in a foreign country during a pandemic.
He missed Saturday's 2-2 draw at Kilmarnock through illness and Hughes said he had a battle on his hands to return to the starting line-up as the Dingwall side look to end a four-game run without a win.
"He has picked up a wee virus, but thankfully its nothing to do with Covid," the manager explained. "It's knocked him back a bit, but he has acquitted himself very well and I think he has a massive future."