Martin Boyle (right) says he was outmuscled by Rangers' Connor Goldson

Hibernian's Martin Boyle has responded to his latest booking by saying he is no diver and is "the most fouled player" in the Scottish Premiership.

The Australia winger was shown a yellow card for simulation in Sunday's 2-1 defeat by Rangers.

He was recently accused by Ross County manager John Hughes of "conning the referee" to win a penalty.

"The way I move, sometimes it is easy to be brushed off the ball," the 27-year-old said.

Boyle felt it was a harsh call by referee Don Robertson as he insisted he had been outmuscled by Rangers defender Connor Goldson.

"I just got bundled over and I wasn't even claiming for the penalty," he stressed. "I went for the ball and I just wasn't strong enough and was brushed aside by the big boys.

"I said to the referee at half time that I didn't think it was a yellow card because I wasn't wanting a penalty, but he said he thought I was playing for it. I didn't feel there was enough for it to be a penalty, but it wasn't a dive."

Boyle has been fouled 82 times this season - with only Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson taking more blows - and believes he deserves more protection from officials.

"I am being shown stats that say I am the most fouled player in the league and in some games I get taken out 10-12 times," he said. "I could get multiple people booked, but no-one speaks about that.

"I get some unbelievable tackles on me. I am the sort of guy who just brushes it aside and gets up and gets on with my game."

After Boyle won a penalty against County then was accused of a simulation in an attempt to win another, Hughes remarked that: "The last time I saw a dive like that the boy had Speedos on."

"I felt those comments were a bit bizarre at the time and I haven't commented on them before now," Boyle added.

"But that one up there was a clear penalty and the second one there was all about the way I'm moving and the fact there was slight contact - and, if you feel contact, that's it."