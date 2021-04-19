Premier League
ChelseaChelsea20:00BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion

Close up of Andreas Christensen of Chelsea in action
Andreas Christensen has been a regular starter for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel when fit

TEAM NEWS

Andreas Christensen is likely to return for Chelsea following a three-match absence because of a muscle injury.

Thiago Silva could be rested, with head coach Thomas Tuchel concerned about the Brazilian's recent workload, while Mateo Kovacic remains out.

Brighton defenders Adam Webster and Dan Burn are in contention to start, having both returned to the matchday squad for last week's draw against Everton.

Aaron Connolly is fit after a foot injury and Percy Tau might be involved.

Brighton have never taken the lead in any of their seven Premier League meetings with Chelsea

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Chelsea are unbeaten in 14 games against Brighton since losing the first meeting in January 1933 (W12, D2).
  • The Blues have won all six competitive home fixtures against Albion, scoring 14 goals without reply.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea could lose consecutive league games at Stamford Bridge for only the third time since Roman Abramovich became owner in 2004. It previously happened in November 2011 and December 2019.
  • The Blues have kept 14 clean sheets in 19 competitive matches since Thomas Tuchel became head coach.
  • Christian Pulisic has scored three goals in his past two league appearances, as many as in his previous 26. He's looking to score in three consecutive Premier League games for just the second time.

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton have only won twice in nine league matches, including one of their last five at home.
  • They have kept 10 clean sheets in the Premier League this season, seven of them since the turn of the year. It's their best top-flight record since recording 14 clean sheets in 1981-82.
  • Since winning promotion in 2017, Brighton have been involved in an unrivalled 16 goalless draws in the Premier League.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City32235467234474
2Man Utd32199464352966
3Leicester31175955371856
4West Ham32167953421155
5Chelsea31159750311954
6Liverpool31157953371652
7Tottenham321481054371750
8Everton31147104340349
9Arsenal32137124436846
10Leeds31143144949045
11Aston Villa301351243331044
12Wolves32118133241-941
13Crystal Palace31108133352-1938
14Southampton31106153956-1736
15Newcastle3298153553-1835
16Brighton31712123338-533
17Burnley3289152645-1933
18Fulham33512162543-1827
19West Brom3159172859-3124
20Sheff Utd3242261756-3914
