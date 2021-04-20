League One
ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town19:00WiganWigan Athletic
Venue: Montgomery Waters Meadow

Shrewsbury Town v Wigan Athletic

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull422571073334082
2Peterborough412471073393479
3Sunderland411914861342771
4Lincoln City402091162422069
5Blackpool4019111053351868
6Oxford Utd421981566511565
7Portsmouth411981457431465
8Charlton401712115751663
9Ipswich411710144141061
10Doncaster40186165755260
11Gillingham42178175857159
12MK Dons421610165658-258
13Accrington411610155360-758
14Fleetwood411511154435956
15Crewe411510164756-955
16Plymouth421411175167-1653
17Burton411410175464-1052
18Shrewsbury401214144448-450
19Wimbledon411112184863-1545
20Wigan42128224768-2144
21Northampton421010223561-2640
22Rochdale41912205272-2039
23Bristol Rovers42108244065-2538
24Swindon42114274778-3137
