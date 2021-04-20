Championship
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday19:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Blackburn Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich42279666313590
2Watford422410859283182
3Swansea4222101052331976
4Brentford412014771403174
5Bournemouth4221111069412874
6Barnsley42218135446871
7Reading4219101357461167
8Cardiff4216121458461260
9Millwall421417114140159
10QPR421611155051-159
11Middlesbrough42169174947257
12Stoke421414144546-156
13Luton41168173646-1056
14Bristol City42156214156-1551
15Blackburn421311185448650
16Nottm Forest421213173441-749
17Preston42147214155-1449
18Coventry421212183956-1748
19Birmingham421212183250-1848
20Huddersfield421211194562-1747
21Derby421110213148-1743
22Rotherham40116234154-1339
23Sheff Wed42119223555-2036
24Wycombe42810243266-3434
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport