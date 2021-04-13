Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

DaMarcus Beasley (right) and Kris Boyd celebrate during Rangers' 3-2 win over Queen of the South in 2008

Rangers' 2008 Scottish Cup final victory over Queen of the South will be game featured in the next episode of BBC Scotland's new Scottish Cup Classics series.

Two days after losing out on the Scottish Premier League title, Rangers withstood a second half fight-back from second-tier Queens to win 3-2.

Nine other memorable finals will be broadcast over a 10-week run.

The show will air on the BBC Scotland channel at 22:30 BST on Friday.

This week's line-up includes former Scotland international Chris Iwelumo and 2010 Miss Scotland winner Nicola Mimnagh; Sportscene pundits Michael Stewart and Steven Thompson; and Off The Ball hosts Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan.