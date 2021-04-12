Trezeguet: Aston Villa winger to have surgery on knee ligament injury
Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa
Aston Villa winger Trezeguet will have surgery on a knee injury he sustained in Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Liverpool.
The Egypt forward suffered ligament damage and was substituted in the 82nd minute at Anfield.
Trezeguet, who joined Villa in 2019, has scored two goals in 22 appearances for Dean Smith's side this season.
When asked about the injury after the match on Saturday, Smith said: "He tried to carry on but, unfortunately, didn't feel great so had to come off.
"[He] was naturally upset and worried at what extent the injury is but only time will tell us."
- Mindful Music Mix: Take some time for your wellbeing today
- Glasgow's first Michelin star in 18 years: Hear from one of Scotland's top culinary cooks