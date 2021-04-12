Manchester United drop out of top three on Forbes' most valuable club list

Manchester United players celebrate Mason Greenwood's goal against Tottenham
Manchester United are second in the Premier League, 11 points behind Manchester City with a game in hand

Manchester United have dropped out of the top three most valuable football clubs in the world, according to a list compiled by Forbes.

Barcelona have overtaken La Liga rivals Real Madrid to take top spot with a $4.76bn (£3.5bn) valuation.

United are fourth with a valuation of $4.2bn (£3.05bn), while Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich move to third.

Premier League sides Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham also make the top 10.

Everton, West Ham and Leicester are 15th, 18th and 19th respectively.

Forbes said the average worth of clubs in the top 20 had increased by 30% in the last two years, despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Matchday revenue fell to $441m (£320m) last season, a 9.6% decrease from the 2017-18 season.

Despite the club's drop in overall valuation, United had the biggest operating income ($167m/£121m) of the top 20 during the 2019-20 season, and made $643m (£468m) in revenue.

Top 10 world's most valuable football clubs
ClubValuation
Barcelona$4.76bn
Real Madrid$4.75bn
Bayern Munich$4.22bn
Manchester United$4.2bn
Liverpool$4.1bn
Manchester City$4.0bn
Chelsea$3.2bn
Arsenal$2.8bn
Paris St-Germain$2.5bn
Tottenham$2.3bn
