West Brom: VAR unable to find conclusive angle for offside 'goal'
Last updated on .From the section West Brom
The video assistant referee could not reverse an offside decision which cost West Brom a goal against Southampton because officials could not find a definitive camera angle.
Mbaye Diagne thought he had scored when he flicked Darnell Furlong's shot into the net - but it was flagged offside.
Replays suggested it was Kyle Bartley who was offside, rather than Diagne.
However, the VAR could not determine whether Diagne was offside, so the on-field decision remained.
