Leicester won 2-0 when the sides last met in the Premier League in January

FA Cup semi-final: Leicester City v Southampton Date : Sunday, 18 April Kick-off : 18:30 BST Venue : Wembley Stadium BBC coverage : Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, highlights on BBC One and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says his side have to "stay calm" in their FA Cup semi-final against Southampton on Sunday.

The Foxes are aiming to reach a fifth FA Cup final but have never won the competition.

They are third in the Premier League, 11 places above Southampton, but have suffered back-to-back league defeats.

"In these moments that ability to have that self-control is very important," said Rodgers.

"When it counts most is when you are under pressure. We want to get into the final and we can only do that with performing well.

"If you overthink it or get nervous it can immobilise you. You stay calm, give clarity to the team and then arrive and look to play your game."

Leicester last reached the final in 1969, while Southampton won the trophy in 1976 and are trying to make the Wembley showpiece for the first time since 2003.

Sunday's semi-final at Wembley will have 4,000 fans as part of a government pilot event, with tickets limited to Brent residents and key workers.

"The players have done tremendously well to be so competitive [without fans]," said Rodgers. "To have 4,000, it's a start to getting people back into stadiums and we'll look forward to seeing them there."

Chelsea take on Premier League leaders Manchester City in the other semi-final, without fans, on Saturday - the game is live on BBC One at 17:30 BST.

'When we are hungry we are strong'

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said his side needed to be "hungry" on Sunday.

"When we are hungry and when we know what we have to hunt for, then we are strong - and this is what I expect from my team.

"The face we have shown so far in the FA Cup was a very good one - and it was not an easy way to go."

Southampton knocked out holders Arsenal in the fourth round, before seeing off Premier League opposition Wolves and Championship side Bournemouth.

"When you see what teams are there [in the semi-finals] - Chelsea, Manchester City and Leicester - it is for us just now a big success," Hasenhuttl added.

"We had some very good moments this season. We had been very high up in the table for a short term, then we had very big problems with injury.

"But a cup final can definitely turn things around. Then it would be a successful season, definitely."

Leicester trio can 'make amends'

Leicester trio can make amends 'on the field' after Covid-19 breach - Rodgers

Rodgers could recall Leicester trio James Maddison, Ayoze Perez and Hamza Choudhury after they breached coronavirus restrictions and were left out of the defeat by West Ham.

"These guys have made a great contribution for us, we are also in the position we are because of them," said Rodgers.

"They made a mistake and in football there will be a choice again, at some point in their careers, and hopefully they'll make a better choice.

"We always have to look forward and it's in the past. The best way they can do that as a player is by their actions on the field."

Hasenhuttl has no fresh injury concerns but on-loan Liverpool winger Takumi Minamino is ineligible to play having already featured in the competition for the Reds.