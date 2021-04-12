Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Pedro Neto has made three appearances for Portugal

Wolves forward Pedro Neto will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury.

The 21-year-old was taken off in the first half of Wolves' Premier League win over Fulham on Friday.

Wolves said he has sustained a "significant" injury to his knee cap and will have surgery later this week.

It also means the Portugal international is unlikely to feature in this year's delayed European Championships.

"Pedro Neto suffered a significant injury to his patella [knee cap] during the match against Fulham," said Wolves in a statement.

"Following a review with a knee specialist in London at the weekend, surgery has been planned for later this week.

"Unfortunately he is not expected to return to play until next season."

Wolves said that full-back Jonny, 27, has seen a specialist about his knee ligament injury and will also have surgery this week, while left-back Marcal, 32, is making "very good progress" after groin surgery but has no return date yet.

They added that Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 24, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating.

Neves is one of two new positive tests announced by the Premier League on Monday out of 2,940 players and club staff across two rounds of testing.