Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Ben Cabango has become a mainstay of the Swansea defence

Ben Cabango has been sent home by Swansea City after breaching the club's Covid-19 protocols.

The 20-year-old Wales defender has been barred from training and will not be available for Tuesday's Championship trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

BBC Sport understands Cabango attended a house party on Saturday.

"The club is aware of an incident involving a first-team player that occurred over the weekend," said the club in a statement.

"The player in question has been sent home from the training bubble and as a result will not feature in Tuesday's game against Sheffield Wednesday.

"We work closely with Public Health Wales and have a strict set of Covid-19 protocols within the club and we have made these abundantly clear to all players and staff.

"It is disappointing that these protocols have been breached, and as a club we expect all personnel to adhere to such guidelines in a manner that is indicative of the huge sacrifices made by so many.

"The club will now conclude the matter internally."

Swansea are fourth in the table as they chase promotion back to the Premier League.

The club have not yet confirmed when Cabango will be allowed to reintegrate with the rest of the squad and he could also miss Saturday's home game against Wycombe Wanderers.

Last month Cabango agreed a new Swansea City contract which runs until the summer of 2025.