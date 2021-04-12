Last updated on .From the section Everton

Gbamin has only played three times for Everton despite joining in 2019

Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin has suffered another injury, having just returned from a 20-month lay-off.

The Ivorian made a substitute appearance against Crystal Palace last week, his first action since August 2019, after thigh and Achilles issues.

But after sustaining a knee contact injury in training on Saturday he will miss Monday's game against Brighton.

Gbamin, 25, will undergo a scan in London on Tuesday to learn the extent of the injury.

The game against Palace was only his third Everton appearance after signing from Mainz for £25m in the summer of 2019.

He was set to return last summer after recovering from a thigh problem which required surgery but an Achilles injury in training kept him out for a further 11 months.