Sam Long: Oxford United defender signs new deal until 2024
Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd
Oxford United defender Sam Long has signed a new three-year contract with the League One club.
The 26-year-old has been with the U's since the age of eight.
Right-back Long has made a total of 122 appearances for the Kassam Stadium outfit since his first-team debut in April 2013.
"I am ambitious and know that the club has big plans, so I am glad they see me as part of those plans," he told the club website.