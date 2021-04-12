Last updated on .From the section Forfar

Tony Docherty was long-term assistant to Derek McInnes at Aberdeen

Former Aberdeen assistant manager Tony Docherty is set to join the coaching staff at Scottish League 1 club Forfar Athletic for the rest of the season.

He has agreed to assist Forfar player-manager Gary Irvine, who stepped in after Stuart Malcolm and his management team resigned last week.

Forfar are five points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Docherty's eight-year spell as number two to Derek McInnes at Pittodrie ended when the pair left the club last month.

The 50-year-old could make a swift return to the Pittodrie dugout should Forfar cause a Scottish Cup shock at home to Premiership side Dundee United this weekend.

Winners of that tie will face either Aberdeen or Livingston in the quarter-finals.