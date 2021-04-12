Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell scored Chelsea's goals in their first-leg victory

Manager Thomas Tuchel says "now is the time" for Chelsea to win trophies.

Chelsea face Porto in Seville on Tuesday in their Champions League quarter-final second leg, leading 2-0 from last week's first leg.

Tuchel's side - currently fifth in the Premier League - then face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

"I am here to win games and as a result to win titles," said the German, who replaced Frank Lampard in January.

"This is what I demand of myself. Why should we now say any different - that we want to win in five years, three years or two years?

"Now is the time."

Chelsea were ninth in the Premier League when Lampard was sacked on 25 January, having suffered five defeats in their previous eight league games.

They have since lost only once in 17 games under Tuchel.

Chelsea and Porto return to the neutral venue of Seville on Tuesday but with the Blues' win last week coming in their 'away' leg they hold the advantage of two away goals.

Tuchel said Chelsea will not adapt their playing style despite knowing they would still qualify with a one-goal defeat.

"I think in terms of adapting it is easier for Porto because they know they need to score three goals. For them it is absolutely clear," said Tuchel.

"We will not change the approach because of the result last week."

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao said: "We are confident. We know that we face a difficult task, but we are here to give the answer that we have to give."

Tuchel said he will wait until Tuesday before deciding whether to start midfielder N'Golo Kante, who continues his return from a hamstring injury.

Kante was injured while on international duty with France but, after missing the defeat against West Brom, made substitute appearances against Porto and Crystal Palace last week.

"Normally it is hard to imagine a game like this without Kante, but at the same time we need to be absolutely careful about him and that we don't take risks with his health and with his injury situation," Tuchel said.

"The question tomorrow is whether we want him to start or whether we want him to finish the game because there is also the possibility that it will go to 120 minutes."

'Chelsea have 92% chance of progressing'

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis, Nielsen's Gracenote:

After winning 2-0 at FC Porto in the first leg, Chelsea have 92% chance of progressing to the semi-finals according to our Euro Club Index external-link . Chelsea's chance of winning the Champions League has also increased of course, to its highest level yet (13%).

Chelsea's chance of winning the Champions League was rated as 2% before their first match of this year's competition

Match facts