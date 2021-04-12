Manager Thomas Tuchel says "now is the time" for Chelsea to win trophies.
Chelsea face Porto in Seville on Tuesday in their Champions League quarter-final second leg, leading 2-0 from last week's first leg.
Tuchel's side - currently fifth in the Premier League - then face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday.
"I am here to win games and as a result to win titles," said the German, who replaced Frank Lampard in January.
"This is what I demand of myself. Why should we now say any different - that we want to win in five years, three years or two years?
"Now is the time."
Chelsea were ninth in the Premier League when Lampard was sacked on 25 January, having suffered five defeats in their previous eight league games.
They have since lost only once in 17 games under Tuchel.
Chelsea and Porto return to the neutral venue of Seville on Tuesday but with the Blues' win last week coming in their 'away' leg they hold the advantage of two away goals.
Tuchel said Chelsea will not adapt their playing style despite knowing they would still qualify with a one-goal defeat.
"I think in terms of adapting it is easier for Porto because they know they need to score three goals. For them it is absolutely clear," said Tuchel.
"We will not change the approach because of the result last week."
Porto coach Sergio Conceicao said: "We are confident. We know that we face a difficult task, but we are here to give the answer that we have to give."
Tuchel said he will wait until Tuesday before deciding whether to start midfielder N'Golo Kante, who continues his return from a hamstring injury.
Kante was injured while on international duty with France but, after missing the defeat against West Brom, made substitute appearances against Porto and Crystal Palace last week.
"Normally it is hard to imagine a game like this without Kante, but at the same time we need to be absolutely careful about him and that we don't take risks with his health and with his injury situation," Tuchel said.
"The question tomorrow is whether we want him to start or whether we want him to finish the game because there is also the possibility that it will go to 120 minutes."
'Chelsea have 92% chance of progressing'
Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis, Nielsen's Gracenote:
After winning 2-0 at FC Porto in the first leg, Chelsea have 92% chance of progressing to the semi-finals according to our Euro Club Index. Chelsea's chance of winning the Champions League has also increased of course, to its highest level yet (13%).
Match facts
- Chelsea have won the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie for the 11th time, progressing on eight of the previous 10 occasions, failing only against Barcelona in 1999-2000 and Liverpool in 2006-07.
- There have only been four previous occasions of a side progressing after losing the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie without scoring a goal at 'home' - Ajax in 1995-96 vs Panathinaikos, Inter Milan in 2010-11 vs Bayern Munich, Manchester United in 2018-19 vs Paris SG and Spurs in 2018-19 vs Ajax.
- Chelsea have won each of their last two matches in European competition that were held in Spain (4-0 vs Sevilla in the group stages and 2-0 vs Porto in the first leg) - they have never won three consecutive European matches held in Spain.
- After beating Leicester City 5-0 in the group stages of this competition in December 2016, Porto are winless in their following seven matches against English sides in the Champions League (D2 L5), scoring only twice while conceding 16 goals themselves.
- Chelsea are unbeaten in the Champions League this season (P9 W7 D2 L0), and could become the first English to go unbeaten across their first 10 games in a season in the competition since Liverpool in 2017-18 (11 games).
- Chelsea have kept seven clean sheets in nine Champions League matches this season, the joint-most along with Manchester City; the last side to keep more clean sheets in a single campaign in the competition was Juventus in 2016-17 (nine). The Blues are looking to keep a clean sheet in four consecutive matches in the competition for the first time since a run of six ending in March 2008.
- Porto have won only one of their 20 Champions League knockout stage matches as the away side (D6 L13), with that coming against Deportivo de La Coruna in the semi-finals in 2003-04.
- Sergio Oliveira has scored five Champions League goals for FC Porto this term, the joint-most in a season by a Portuguese player for a Portuguese club, along with Nuno Gomes in 1998-99 for Benfica. The last to score more in a European Cup campaign was Eusebio in 1967-68, also for Benfica (6 goals).
- Chelsea have won their last seven Champions League matches with Edouard Mendy in the team - the only goalkeeper to win more consecutive games for an English club in the competition is fellow Frenchman Fabien Barthez with Manchester United during the 2002-03 campaign (eight games).
- Mason Mount is looking to become only the second Englishman to score in both legs of a Champions League knockout stage tie for Chelsea after Frank Lampard, who did so against Bayern Munich in 2004-05 at the quarter-final stage.