Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Bronze won best women's player at Fifa's 2020 awards

England v Canada (friendly) Date: Tuesday 13 April Kick-off: 19:15 BST Venue: Bet365 Stadium in Stoke BBC coverage: Watch live on BBC Four and online from 19:00 BST. Follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website.

England defender Lucy Bronze is a doubt for the friendly against Canada on Tuesday.

Bronze missed the 3-1 friendly defeat by France in Caen on Friday because of a minor injury.

"She stayed back at St George's Park when we were in France," said interim boss Hege Riise.

"We will decide after the session on Monday if she is able to play and, if so, how many minutes. She is doing better."

Defender Demi Stokes, who was also absent against France, is back in training and Riise says "hopefully she is ready for Canada, for a few minutes".

There are likely to be changes to the England side, with Riise wanting to see "almost every" player across the two friendlies.

The Norwegian will also be head coach of Team GB's women's football team at this summer's Tokyo Olympics.

Asked whether youth or experience was more important for the Games, Riise said: "That will be a question for us after these two games to discuss how the Olympic squad will be.

"You need experienced players to win something, but you also need the younger ones to challenge so the combination is important. The experience you have leading into major tournaments is huge, but it has to be performance first."

England defender Leah Williamson says players are "auditioning for their spot" in the Team GB squad, which is making training more intensive.

"This is probably one of the most competitive camps," she said. "There's been a lot of sort of matchplay within the training sessions.

"We have also had this conversation that you don't want to be on the plane because somebody else is bad. You want to be on a plane because they believe that you are better.

"So that's the mentality that's helping us chase our spots."