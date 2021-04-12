Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Cameron Green played for Watford Under-23s last season

Wrexham have signed left-back Cameron Green on a non-contract deal following a successful trial.

The 21-year-old began his career at Metropolitan Police FC before joining the Reading academy.

Green also spent time on loan at National League South side Braintree last season before the campaign was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The lads have made me feel welcome, I've been here a week now and already feel part of the team," said Green.

"Of course I hope this leads to something longer-term in future, everyone knows what's going on with the football club and being a part of that really excites me.

"I know what I can do as a football player and hopefully I can bring it here - and there's no reason I can't earn a longer stay at the club."