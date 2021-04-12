Last updated on .From the section Newport

Nick Townsend's goalkeeping heroics helped Newport reached the Carabao Cup fourth round this season

Newport County goalkeeper Nick Townsend has signed a two-year contract extension with the club.

The 26-year-old joined the Exiles in 2018 and has since made 64 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Townsend has played in all but three of Newport's League Two fixtures this season, keeping 11 clean sheets in the process.

"I feel really settled here and it's a great club for me to progress in my career," said Townsend.

"We've got a great chance of getting promoted this season, so hopefully we can carry that on now."

Newport manager Michael Flynn added: "I'm pleased that Nick has committed his future to the club and he thoroughly deserves this new deal.

"He's had to be patient for his chance since joining the club, but he's been outstanding for us this season.

"He's a very reliable player and I'm glad to have him on board for the next two years."