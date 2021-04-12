Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Before being moved to wing-back, Tom Sang spent most of his playing time on the right side of midfield

Cardiff City's Tom Sang has signed a new deal with the club, extending his stay until the summer of 2023.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at League Two Cheltenham Town, but has since made seven Championship appearances.

Under Mick McCarthy, Sang has featured at right wing-back following a handful of injuries to defenders at the club.

"I'm absolutely buzzing that I'm here for the next two years, and hopefully even more," said Sang.

"You've got to want it and I want to get better every single day. I'm just delighted that I've got a future here to build on.

"As soon as I came back from loan, I knew what my job was and I knew where I was going to be playing if the chance came.

"I want to thank the Gaffer for the opportunity and the trust in me."

Sang has impressed during his short spell in the first team, particularly in the Bluebirds' 1-0 win over Swansea City in the South Wales derby.

"When I came here, I just saw something in him," said manager McCarthy.

"He's a really good guy, a good character, a hard worker, a good footballer and a positive guy on the pitch."