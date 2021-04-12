Last updated on .From the section Preston

Striker Ched Evans has signed a new deal with Preston North End which will run until the summer of 2023.

The 32-year-old was signed from Fleetwood on an initial loan deal which was made permanent in February until the end of the current campaign.

Former Sheffield United forward Evans has scored three goals in 16 games since arriving at Deepdale in January.

"I came here to make an impact and I feel like I have done that," the former Wales international said. external-link

"I am really pleased with how it has gone - although more wins on the board would have been nicer."