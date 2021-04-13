Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Highlights: Northern Ireland 2-0 Ukraine

It was the realisation of a new dream - and the thrilling climax to 18 months of unwavering commitment.

In August 2019, Northern Ireland were beaten 6-0 by an impressive Norway side at Seaview in Kenny Shiels' first game in charge.

At that point, the road ahead appeared long and dark.

But just 18 months later, Shiels and his players have done what many had deemed unthinkable: they have qualified for a major tournament.

Euro 2022 in England will be the first finals in their history, and they booked their ticket in style with a 4-1 play-off aggregate win over Ukraine.

Having secured a 2-1 success in Kovalivka, Marissa Callaghan and Nadene Caldwell goals lit up the Seaview to make sure of NI's place at the Euros.

Here is how Twitter reacted to what Shiels called "the UK's best ever sporting achievement".

'Be right back, we're going to the Euros'

'Did someone say Euros?'

'Say it again!

Rafferty's brother's pride

Political leaders congratulate NI

'One of the greatest sporting achievements'

'An achievement to inspire future generations'

NI and Iceland

Class

'Momentous night'

Irish League clubs react

'This should cover it'

NI reach Euro 2022