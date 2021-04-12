Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Emmanuel Osadebe is part of a Walsall side who are 20th in League Two, nine points clear of the bottom two

Walsall midfielder Emmanuel Osadebe has signed a new undisclosed-length contract with the League Two side.

The ex-Gillingham player, 24, has made 35 appearances for the Saddlers since joining from Macclesfield last summer.

"I knew it was the right decision to make to stay here and continue this journey to get this club back to where it needs to be," he said. external-link

Interim Walsall head coach Brian Dutton added: "He is a rough diamond and someone who can have a stellar career."