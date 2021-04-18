Premier League
LeedsLeeds United20:00LiverpoolLiverpool
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leeds celebrate one of Stuart Dallas' goals against Manchester City
A brace from Stuart Dallas gave Leeds an impressive win away at Manchester City last week.

TEAM NEWS

Leeds forwards Raphinha and Rodrigo are both doubts and will undergo late fitness tests.

They are without captain Liam Cooper, who is suspended due to the red card he received in the victory over Manchester City.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is boosted by the news that he has no new injury concerns to contend with.

Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk remain on the sidelines.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This was one heck of a game at Anfield at the start of the season, when Liverpool won 4-3.

We could be in for another cracker here, too. Leeds come into the game fresh from beating Manchester City and, although Liverpool got knocked out of the Champions League in midweek, they looked sharp against Real Madrid.

The Reds created some good early chances, and played well, certainly in the first half. Real kept them a little bit at arms length after the break.

I can see Liverpool getting some opportunities on Monday too, but Leeds will too. Marcelo Bielsa's side have had a brilliant season, and it's such a shame so few people have got to go to any of their games.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v Soccer AM star Tubes

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Leeds have won just one of their last 11 home games against Liverpool in all competitions.
  • Leeds have conceded 52 goals in their 25 Premier League games against the Reds, more than they have versus any other side.
  • Liverpool are one short of becoming the first club to record 50 top-flight victories against Leeds.
  • Leeds have kept only one clean sheet in their last 21 competitive matches versus Liverpool.

Leeds United

  • Following their 2-1 win at Manchester City last week, Leeds could become just the second side in Premier League history to beat the league leaders and the reigning champions in consecutive matches, after Everton beat Chelsea and Manchester United in February 2010.
  • Leeds are aiming to win four top-flight games in a row within the same season for the first time since April 2001.
  • No side has scored more Premier League goals from outside the box than the 12 Leeds have this season.

Liverpool

  • Liverpool have won three consecutive league games for just the second time this season.
  • The Reds have won five of their last six away league games, which is more than they had in their previous 15 on the road.
  • Mohamed Salah could become the first Liverpool player to reach 20 goals in three separate Premier League campaigns.
  • This is the first time Liverpool have lost as many as 10 competitive fixtures in a single calendar year before the end of April since 1954.
  • Only two of their 16 Premier League goals in 2021 were scored in the first half, and both of those came in stoppage time after 45 minutes.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 19th April 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City32235467234474
2Man Utd321810461342764
3Leicester31175955371856
4West Ham32167953421155
5Chelsea31159750311954
6Liverpool31157953371652
7Tottenham321481054371750
8Everton31147104340349
9Arsenal32137124436846
10Leeds31143144949045
11Aston Villa301351243331044
12Wolves32118133241-941
13Crystal Palace31108133352-1938
14Southampton31106153956-1736
15Newcastle3298153553-1835
16Burnley32810142542-1734
17Brighton31712123338-533
18Fulham33512162543-1827
19West Brom3159172859-3124
20Sheff Utd3242261756-3914
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC