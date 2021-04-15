Europa League - Quarter-Final - 2nd Leg
VillarrealVillarreal2Dinamo ZagrebDinamo Zagreb0

Villarreal v Dinamo Zagreb

Line-ups

Villarreal

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Rulli
  • 8Foyth
  • 3Albiol
  • 4Torres
  • 24Pedraza
  • 11Chukwueze
  • 25Capoue
  • 5Parejo
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 7Moreno
  • 17Alcácer

Substitutes

  • 1Asenjo
  • 2Pérez Martínez
  • 6Funes Mori
  • 9Bacca
  • 18Moreno
  • 19Coquelin
  • 20Peña
  • 21Costa
  • 23Gómez Bardonado
  • 30Pino
  • 32Baena
  • 34Niño

Dinamo Zagreb

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 40Livakovic
  • 13Ristovski
  • 6Lauritsen
  • 28Théophile-Catherine
  • 32Gvardiol
  • 97JakicBooked at 40mins
  • 5Ademi
  • 17Ivanusec
  • 10Majer
  • 99Orsic
  • 21Petkovic

Substitutes

  • 1Zagorac
  • 19Cabraja
  • 20Kastrati
  • 22Leovac
  • 24Tolic
  • 26Burton
  • 27Misic
  • 30Stojanovic
  • 33Josipovic
  • 38Franjic
  • 55Peric
  • 80Atiemwen
Referee:
Danny Makkelie

Match Stats

Home TeamVillarrealAway TeamDinamo Zagreb
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Villarreal 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0.

  2. Post update

    Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Lovro Majer (Dinamo Zagreb).

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Villarreal 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  5. Booking

    Kristijan Jakic (Dinamo Zagreb) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kristijan Jakic (Dinamo Zagreb).

  8. Post update

    VAR Decision: Goal Villarreal 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb (Paco Alcácer).

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Villarreal 1, Dinamo Zagreb 0. Paco Alcácer (Villarreal) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.Goal awarded following VAR Review.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Etienne Capoue (Villarreal).

  11. Post update

    Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Dinamo Zagreb. Rasmus Lauritsen tries a through ball, but Mislav Orsic is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal).

  14. Post update

    Kristijan Jakic (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Dinamo Zagreb. Joško Gvardiol tries a through ball, but Arijan Ademi is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Bruno Petkovic with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Etienne Capoue with a headed pass following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Kristijan Jakic.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal).

  20. Post update

    Kristijan Jakic (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

