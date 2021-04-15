Villarreal v Dinamo Zagreb

First Half ends, Villarreal 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0.
Line-ups
Villarreal
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Rulli
- 8Foyth
- 3Albiol
- 4Torres
- 24Pedraza
- 11Chukwueze
- 25Capoue
- 5Parejo
- 14Trigueros Muñoz
- 7Moreno
- 17Alcácer
Substitutes
- 1Asenjo
- 2Pérez Martínez
- 6Funes Mori
- 9Bacca
- 18Moreno
- 19Coquelin
- 20Peña
- 21Costa
- 23Gómez Bardonado
- 30Pino
- 32Baena
- 34Niño
Dinamo Zagreb
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 40Livakovic
- 13Ristovski
- 6Lauritsen
- 28Théophile-Catherine
- 32Gvardiol
- 97JakicBooked at 40mins
- 5Ademi
- 17Ivanusec
- 10Majer
- 99Orsic
- 21Petkovic
Substitutes
- 1Zagorac
- 19Cabraja
- 20Kastrati
- 22Leovac
- 24Tolic
- 26Burton
- 27Misic
- 30Stojanovic
- 33Josipovic
- 38Franjic
- 55Peric
- 80Atiemwen
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lovro Majer (Dinamo Zagreb).
Goal!
Goal! Villarreal 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Kristijan Jakic (Dinamo Zagreb) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kristijan Jakic (Dinamo Zagreb).
VAR Decision: Goal Villarreal 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb (Paco Alcácer).
Goal!
Goal! Villarreal 1, Dinamo Zagreb 0. Paco Alcácer (Villarreal) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
Foul by Etienne Capoue (Villarreal).
Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Dinamo Zagreb. Rasmus Lauritsen tries a through ball, but Mislav Orsic is caught offside.
Foul by Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal).
Kristijan Jakic (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Dinamo Zagreb. Joško Gvardiol tries a through ball, but Arijan Ademi is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Bruno Petkovic with a cross.
Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Etienne Capoue with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Kristijan Jakic.
Foul by Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal).
Kristijan Jakic (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.