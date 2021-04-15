Roma v Ajax

First Half ends, Roma 0, Ajax 0.
Line-ups
Roma
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13López
- 23Mancini
- 4Cristante
- 3Ibañez da SilvaBooked at 43mins
- 2Karsdorp
- 42Diawara
- 17Veretout
- 61Calafiori
- 7Pellegrini
- 77Mkhitaryan
- 9Dzeko
Substitutes
- 11Pedro
- 14Villar
- 18Santon
- 21Mayoral
- 31Pérez
- 54Ciervo
- 55Darboe
- 71Morichelli
- 83Mirante
- 87Cerantola Fuzato
Ajax
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Stekelenburg
- 5KlaiberSubstituted forSchuursat 22'minutes
- 2Timber
- 21Martínez
- 31Tagliafico
- 6Klaassen
- 4Álvarez
- 8Gravenberch
- 39dos Santos
- 10Tadic
- 7Neres Campos
Substitutes
- 3Schuurs
- 9Idrissi
- 16Scherpen
- 18Ekkelenkamp
- 20Kudus
- 23Traoré
- 30Brobbey
- 33Kotarski
- 35Kasanwirjo
- 42Timber
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Roma).
Offside, Ajax. Nicolás Tagliafico tries a through ball, but Edson Álvarez is caught offside.
Booking
Ibañez (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Antony (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ibañez (Roma).
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Riccardo Calafiori.
Attempt blocked. Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Ibañez.
Dusan Tadic (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bryan Cristante (Roma).
Antony (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma).
Attempt saved. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolás Tagliafico with a cross.
Foul by Jurriën Timber (Ajax).
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antony (Ajax).
Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Edson Álvarez (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.