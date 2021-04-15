Europa League - Quarter-Final - 2nd Leg
RomaRoma0AjaxAjax0

Roma v Ajax

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Line-ups

Roma

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13López
  • 23Mancini
  • 4Cristante
  • 3Ibañez da SilvaBooked at 43mins
  • 2Karsdorp
  • 42Diawara
  • 17Veretout
  • 61Calafiori
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 77Mkhitaryan
  • 9Dzeko

Substitutes

  • 11Pedro
  • 14Villar
  • 18Santon
  • 21Mayoral
  • 31Pérez
  • 54Ciervo
  • 55Darboe
  • 71Morichelli
  • 83Mirante
  • 87Cerantola Fuzato

Ajax

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Stekelenburg
  • 5KlaiberSubstituted forSchuursat 22'minutes
  • 2Timber
  • 21Martínez
  • 31Tagliafico
  • 6Klaassen
  • 4Álvarez
  • 8Gravenberch
  • 39dos Santos
  • 10Tadic
  • 7Neres Campos

Substitutes

  • 3Schuurs
  • 9Idrissi
  • 16Scherpen
  • 18Ekkelenkamp
  • 20Kudus
  • 23Traoré
  • 30Brobbey
  • 33Kotarski
  • 35Kasanwirjo
  • 42Timber
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamAjax
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home3
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Roma 0, Ajax 0.

  2. Post update

    Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Roma).

  4. Post update

    Offside, Ajax. Nicolás Tagliafico tries a through ball, but Edson Álvarez is caught offside.

  5. Booking

    Ibañez (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Antony (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ibañez (Roma).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Riccardo Calafiori.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Ibañez.

  11. Post update

    Dusan Tadic (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Bryan Cristante (Roma).

  13. Post update

    Antony (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolás Tagliafico with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jurriën Timber (Ajax).

  17. Post update

    Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Antony (Ajax).

  19. Post update

    Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Edson Álvarez (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma6411135813
2Young Boys631297210
3CFR Cluj6123410-65
4CSKA Sofia612337-45

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal66002051518
2Molde6312911-210
3Rapid Vienna62131113-27
4Dundalk6006819-110

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen65012181315
2Slavia Prague64021110112
3Hapoel Be'er Sheva6204713-66
4Nice6105816-83

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers6420137614
2Benfica6330189912
3Standard Liege6114714-74
4Lech Poznan6105614-83

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven6402129312
2Granada632163311
3PAOK Salonika61328716
4Omonia Nicosia6114512-74

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli632174311
2Real Sociedad62315419
3AZ Alkmaar62227528
4HNK Rijeka6114612-64

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester6411145913
2Sporting Braga64111410413
3Zorya Luhansk6204611-56
4AEK Athens6105715-83

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6411127513
2Lille6321148611
3Sparta Prague62041012-26
4Celtic61141019-94

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal65101751216
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv632167-111
3Sivasspor6204911-26
4FK Qarabag6015413-91

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham64111551013
2Royal Antwerp640285312
3LASK63121112-110
4Ludogorets6006719-120

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb642091814
2RZ Pellets WAC631276110
3Feyenoord612348-45
4CSKA Moscow603338-53

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hoffenheim65101721516
2Red Star Belgrade632194511
3Slovan Liberec6213413-97
4KAA Gent6006415-110
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories