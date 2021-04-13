Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is waiting on the fitness of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Martin Odegaard before their Europa League quarter-final second leg at Slavia Prague.
Striker Aubameyang has been struggling with illness, while on-loan midfielder Odegaard has an ankle problem.
However, the Gunners have been boosted by the availability of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.
The Gunners travel to Prague with the tie at 1-1 after Tomas Holes' late equaliser at the Emirates last week.
With Arteta's side ninth in the Premier League, winning the Europa League offers their best route back into Europe next season.
Asked if Aubameyang and Odegaard would train on Wednesday after having missed Tuesday's session, the Spaniard replied: "I don't know, we have to see how they are.
"We still have a couple of other ones as well from the last few days, so we'll have to see how everybody is and after training how they react for [Wednesday's] game."
Defeat for Arsenal on Thursday would likely mean that next season is the club's first without European football since 1995-96.
Arteta is aware his tenure, which is now 18 months old, will be judged on such results.
"Tangible is the right word and the only tangible thing is results," he said. "Whether you're doing a good job or not, to judge it externally is only going to be judged with results.
"Internally, you know what you are doing and you can have many different ways of judging that but at the end of the day, externally results are the only important thing to give the perception that we are moving forward in the right direction."
He also called on his players to step up and ensure Thursday's second leg is not the end of their European campaign for this season and likely the next.
"We've shown that in big games, big players have to step in and create the magic moments and you need that, so let's hope that we can have them," he added.
"It doesn't matter who it is but someone has to create when the team needs those moments.
"We have moments in the season where it has been the senior players and then other moments where it has been the young players."
Slavia eye first European semi in 25 years
- Slavia are looking to reach a European semi-final for the first time since 1995-96 when they made it to the last four of the Uefa Cup before losing to Bordeaux.
- On the last eight occasions where Arsenal drew the first leg of a two-legged European knockout tie, the Gunners progressed to the next round just four times, while they have been eliminated the last three times they drew a first leg at home (v Liverpool in 2008 and Barcelona in 2010 in Champions League quarter-finals and v Atletico Madrid in 2018 in the Europa League semi-finals).
- Slavia have lost just one of their last 10 European games (W6 D3), after losing six of their eight before that (including qualifiers).
- Arsenal are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in European competition, their longest run without a shutout since September 2017. They last went eight without a clean sheet in Europe in a run of 15 ending in March 2002.
- Of players still involved in the 2020-21 Europa League, only Roma's Borja Mayoral (9) has been directly involved in more goals in the competition this season than Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe (7 - 4 goals, 3 assists).
