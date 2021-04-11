Tottenham 1-3 Man Utd: Solskjaer 'amazed and shocked' with disallowed goal

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said "the game is gone" after a controversial disallowed goal in their 3-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur.

Edinson Cavani had a goal ruled out following a video assistant referee consultation after Scott McTominay caught Son Heung-min in the face.

"If that was my son and he stays down and he needs his mates to help him up, he doesn't get food because that's embarrassing," Solskjaer said.

"The game's absolutely gone."

Son gave Spurs the lead after that controversy before Fred, Cavani and Mason Greenwood scored for United.

Solskjaer added: "If that's a clear and obvious error, it's an obvious error he had to look at it. It was a perfectly good goal.

"They are conned [by Son]. We weren't conned, the referee was.

"Unfortunately the referee decided we are not playing football or VAR decided probably. I'm absolutely shocked if that is a foul."

On Solskjaer's claim, Mourinho said: "First of all, let me tell you something. I'm very, very surprised that after the comments that Ole made on Sonny, you don't ask me about it.

"Because - and I told Ole already this because I met him just a few minutes ago - if it's me, telling that player A, B or C from another club, if it was my son I wouldn't give him dinner tonight, what would be the reaction of that?

"It's very, very sad. I think it's really sad that you don't ask me about that. It's sad you don't have the moral honestly to treat me the same way as you treat others.

"In relation to that, I just want to say that Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole. I am a father. I think as a father you have always to feed your kids. Doesn't matter what they do. If you have to steal to feed your kids, you steal.

"I'm very, very disappointed. As we say in Portugal, bread is bread and cheese is cheese. I told Ole already what I think about his comments and I'm very disappointed that in five, six, seven questions you ignore the dimensions of that comment."

'I don't understand anything anymore'

Son Heung-min was down for some time after being touched by Scott McTominay

Spurs boss Mourinho has been a vocal critic of the VAR system since it was introduced in the Premier League last season.

"It's difficult for everybody," he said. "For us, for the players, for the referees. Lots of contradictions and decisions you don't understand very well. That's not my problem, I cannot fix this."

He referenced a narrow offside decision against Wolves in their 1-0 win over Fulham on Friday. Liverpool had a goal ruled out in similar circumstances on Saturday as they beat Aston Villa 2-1.

"I watched Fulham versus Wolves," he said. "I don't understand anything anymore. Sometimes you get, sometimes you don't get. I don't know how to comment. You don't celebrate a goal because you are afraid."

What did the pundits say?

"I'm amazed really, if this is a foul we should all go home," former Manchester United midfielder Keane said on Sky Sports.

"It's bizarre. To roll around like that is embarrassing. That can't be a foul. Referees are doubting every decision, but he's got this wrong."

Former Republic of Ireland striker Clinton Morrison was summarising the game on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Initially he said: "No way is that a foul. He's caught him but I don't think VAR will look at that. You have to carry on."

After referee Chris Kavanagh viewed the incident on the screen and disallowed it, Morrison said: "I can't believe this. As the player, you have to use your arms to run forward."

He also added that McTominay - who was already booked - should have been shown another yellow card if it was deemed to be a foul.

"Consistency, this is why fans are getting frustrated," he said. "If you say it's a foul from McTominay, you've got to give him a second yellow. In theory he should be sending him off."