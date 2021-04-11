Republic beaten by Belgium in Brussels

Match ends, Belgium Women 1, Republic of Ireland Women 0.
Republic of Ireland endured a second friendly defeat in four days after losing 1-0 to Belgium on Sunday night.
Vera Pauw's team were aiming to bounce back from a 1-0 home defeat by Denmark but were undone by Tine De Caigny's first-half strike in Brussels.
The striker fired home on 14 minutes and missed an easy chance to double the lead in the second half.
Ruesha Littlejohn and Rhianna Jarrett went close for an impressive Republic team which deserved a draw.
Pauw is building towards the World Cup qualifiers and she made six changes from the game against Demark in Dublin on Thursday night.
Republic captain Katie McCabe won her 50th cap while there was a debut for Alli Murphy as the visitors faced a Belgium team 17 places above them in the world rankings.
Early breakthrough
De Caigny escaped her marker and beat on-rushing keeper Courtney Brosnan to the ball to divert a free-kick from the right into the net.
Belgium bossed the opening half-hour before the Republic grew into the game and threatened with the industrious Heather Payne jinking inside a defender before her low curling shot was saved by Justien Odeurs.
And it required a crucial interception from Justine Vanhaevermaet to deny Payne at the backpost as she cut out McCabe's dangerous cross.
Belgium upped the tempo on the restart and Tessa Wullaert sent in a poinpoint cross to an unmarked De Caigny at the backpost and she somehow screwed wide from two yards.
The Republic pushed for an equaliser late in the game with Littlejohn's 20-yard free-kick arrowing into the top corner only for Odeurs to superbly tip over.
Jarrett squandered the Republic's best opening as her weak shot was saved by Odeurs and rifled straight at the keeper with another effort.
Line-ups
Belgium
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Odeurs
- 22DelooseSubstituted forWijnantsat 65'minutes
- 20Biesmans
- 4Tysiak
- 18De NeveSubstituted forOnziaat 20'minutes
- 11Cayman
- 5DelacauwSubstituted forVanmechelenat 65'minutes
- 23MissipoBooked at 43mins
- 10Vanhaevermaet
- 9Wullaert
- 6De Caigny
Substitutes
- 2Wijnants
- 3Vanwynsberghe
- 7Janssens
- 8Onzia
- 12Lichtfus
- 14Vanmechelen
- 15Teulings
- 16Minnaert
- 17Iliano
- 19Van de Velde
- 21Evrard
R. of Ireland Wom
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 23Brosnan
- 15O'Riordan
- 7Caldwell
- 18WalshSubstituted forQuinnat 82'minutes
- 19MurphySubstituted forO'Gormanat 45'minutes
- 3ConnollySubstituted forNolanat 74'minutes
- 21LittlejohnSubstituted forJarrettat 83'minutes
- 11McCabe
- 10O'Sullivan
- 14PayneSubstituted forWhelanat 67'minutes
- 24CarusaSubstituted forMolloyat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Keenan
- 4Quinn
- 5Fahey
- 6Finn
- 8Whelan
- 9Barrett
- 12Jarrett
- 13O'Gorman
- 16Moloney
- 17Molloy
- 22Nolan
- 25Badana
- Referee:
- Lizzy Van Der Helm
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
