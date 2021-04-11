Last updated on .From the section Wales

Kayleigh Green played for Yeovil before joining Brighton

International friendlies: Wales v Denmark Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Tuesday, 13 April 2021 Kick-off: 19:15 BST Coverage: Available to watch on BBC Sport website, iPlayer and Cymru Fyw, with full commentary on Radio Wales.

Wales forward Kayleigh Green believes the team are set to benefit from having a crop of young talent coming through.

Green won her 50th cap in Friday's 3-0 defeat to Canada, a game that saw new boss Gemma Grainger hand debuts to Ceri Holland, 23, and Esther Morgan, 18.

Wales' 26-player squad for Tuesday's friendly with Denmark includes 11 players who have less than 10 caps.

"The young players want our shirt and us experienced players we want that competition," she told BBC Sport Wales.

it's important for the nation... because through the years we haven't had that."

Brighton forward Green, 33, says the group of young players will boost Wales' prospects under their new boss.

"The youngsters are coming through, their willingness to learn is fantastic and they are challenging us and keeping us on our toes," she said.

"Look at Ceri Holland, she's shown what she can do and we respect that.

"They don't just want to be in the squad, they want to be in the starting XI and that is fantastic."

Morgan reflects on winning first Wales cap

Green says she was delighted with the honour of winning a 50th cap in the 3-0 reverse to Canada at Leckwith Stadium.

"Being selected to play for your country is big enough, but hitting your 50th cap is massive, I'm proud to receive it, not only for me but for my friends and family. It's a massive achievement and one I will always remember," she added.

"To be honest caps aren't normally on my radar, it's not who I am, playing for my country is and coming in to camp to be honest I thought I was on 47 camps. But it's an incredible feeling."