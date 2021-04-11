Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ballymena defeated Linfield 2-1 when the sides met at the Showgrounds last month

The Crusaders-Glenavon and Linfield-Ballymena games scheduled for 15:00 BST next Saturday have been switched due to the funeral of Prince Philip.

Crusaders will now face the Lurgan Blues at Seaview on Friday night at 19:45.

Premiership leaders Linfield will host the Sky Blues at Windsor Park on Saturday at 17:30.

Ballymena tweeted that the move was "a mark of respect to avoid clashing with the funeral of HRH Prince Philip".

Two other three Premiership fixtures are scheduled to start at 15:00 on 17 April.